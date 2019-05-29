$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $10.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $11.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $3,098,242.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,232 shares in the company, valued at $26,203,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

