1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a one year low of $1,107.50 and a one year high of $1,530.00.

