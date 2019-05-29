170,000 Shares in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,553,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,852 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,226. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $478.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

In other news, Director Donald S. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

