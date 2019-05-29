110,700 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Acquired by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 110,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 359,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.89.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy bought 20,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

