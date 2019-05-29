0x Hits Market Cap of $207.49 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $207.49 million and $35.95 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003985 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Tokenomy and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00386491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.71 or 0.02074222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00154805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,577,999 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Bilaxy, Iquant, Radar Relay, Huobi, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gatecoin, DigiFinex, DDEX, Independent Reserve, Tokenomy, Coinone, Koinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Crex24, BitMart, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Mercatox, BitBay, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Fatbtc, Hotbit, HitBTC, Zebpay, Bittrex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Bithumb, FCoin, Bitbns, Binance, WazirX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

