$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. Weight Watchers International posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weight Watchers International.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $378,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.