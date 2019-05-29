$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steelcase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Steelcase reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steelcase.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares in the company, valued at $720,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $26,912.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,788.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,565 shares of company stock worth $3,767,208. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Steelcase by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steelcase by 639.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

