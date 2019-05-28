Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $74,000 Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Shares of Cambrex stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,526. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.41.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-74000-stake-in-cambrex-co-cbm.html.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.