ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $5.27 million and $348,463.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.01950559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00324252 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005756 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 64,593,950 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

