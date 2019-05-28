Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UBS Group (UBS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. First-quarter 2019 results were impacted by decline in net fee and commission income and interest income, partially offset by lower expenses. Considerable portion of the company's earnings continues to be affected by appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies. Also, its net interest income remains under pressure due to persistent negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Additionally, a strict regulatory framework is likely to keep costs elevated and impact profitability. Further, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive. However, the company remains focused on building capital levels, global expansion and executing restructuring initiatives. Also, its cost saving plans will aid in bottom-line growth.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. FIG Partners cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,773,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,708,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,426 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in UBS Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,596,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,387 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111,340 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

