Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Soligenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53).

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 140.01% and a negative net margin of 157.34%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 339,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

