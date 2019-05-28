Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HyreCar (HYRE) to Sell

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 96.10% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HyreCar by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HyreCar by 12,714.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

