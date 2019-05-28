Zacks: Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 39 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ERIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $201.19. 3,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,916. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $111.11 and a twelve month high of $209.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $594.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

