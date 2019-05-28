Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid bought 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $195,553.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,322 shares of company stock worth $1,239,298 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 17,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,143. The company has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

