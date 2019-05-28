Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avrobio Inc (AVRO) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). Avrobio reported earnings of ($2.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avrobio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.42 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avrobio by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 582,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avrobio by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395,661 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Avrobio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 717,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 243,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 233,772 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,456. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

