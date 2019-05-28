Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $711.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.33 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of ARCB opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcBest by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,068 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ArcBest by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.