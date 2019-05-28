Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.71 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year sales of $18.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

In related news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 111,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,082. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $60.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

