Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $135,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,733,335. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 92,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

