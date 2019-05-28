Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 911.37% and a negative net margin of 214.93%. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 256,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,532. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $629.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 174,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

