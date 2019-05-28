Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $267.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $268.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 253.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.70. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.