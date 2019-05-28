Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AdvanSix an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.96.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. AdvanSix’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Sansone purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,225.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,492.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

