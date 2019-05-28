YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,671 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,713,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 21,740.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $419,216.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.85. 77,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have commented on STI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

