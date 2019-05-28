YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after acquiring an additional 971,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after acquiring an additional 305,710 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,937,000 after acquiring an additional 207,272 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.04. 5,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,740. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $179.53.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
