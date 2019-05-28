Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.26.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -310.65 and a beta of 1.70. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $143.82.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $174.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.