WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

WFHY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

