William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.27. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 190.84% and a negative net margin of 1,156.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 35,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $316,869.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,934.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.