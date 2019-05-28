Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. 23,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.55.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

