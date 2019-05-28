Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,092 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,613,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,858,000 after purchasing an additional 810,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Keyes acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,573.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,100. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 7,013,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,513,626. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

