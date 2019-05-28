Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 4.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $422,262,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 605,026 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. 92,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

