Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICU Medical (ICUI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI):

5/24/2019 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2019 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2019 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/9/2019 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2019 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

4/5/2019 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ICUI opened at $225.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $330.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $52,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,899.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

