Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Astronics (ATRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO):

5/23/2019 – Astronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/10/2019 – Astronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2019 – Astronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

5/8/2019 – Astronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2019 – Astronics is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Astronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,400. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

