Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.30 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $4.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $228,297.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,895.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

