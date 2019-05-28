Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,480. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

