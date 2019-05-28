Vista Group International (VGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.73

Shares of Vista Group International Ltd (ASX:VGL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.73 ($4.06) and last traded at A$5.73 ($4.06), with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.52 ($3.91).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94.
In related news, insider Kirk Senior 15,820 shares of Vista Group International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. Also, insider Murray Holdaway sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.12), for a total transaction of A$1,540,000.00 ($1,092,198.58).
About Vista Group International (ASX:VGL)
Vista Group International Limited engages in the development, sale, and support of software solutions to the film industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cinema, Movio, Additional Group Companies, and Early Stage Investments. It offers Vista Cinema, a cinema management software for cinema exhibitors in the large circuit market; and Veezi, a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) cinema management software for cinema exhibitors in the small circuit market.
See Also: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.