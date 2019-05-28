Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) & PetroChina (PTR) Head to Head Review

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 46.62% 2.33% 1.88% PetroChina 2.20% 3.72% 2.11%

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PetroChina pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and PetroChina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $288.82 million 13.26 $143.95 million $1.08 26.26 PetroChina $348.77 billion 0.30 $7.95 billion $4.30 13.34

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viper Energy Partners and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 13 1 3.07 PetroChina 0 2 6 0 2.75

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $42.54, indicating a potential upside of 49.99%. PetroChina has a consensus price target of $80.04, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than PetroChina.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats PetroChina on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total length of 83,527 km, including 51,751 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,048 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,728 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

