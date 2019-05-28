Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 46.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,850,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 409,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 268,209 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

