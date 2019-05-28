Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RTI Surgical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in RTI Surgical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 136,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

RTIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of RTIX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 1,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,031. The stock has a market cap of $316.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

RTI Surgical Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

