Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $122,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger purchased 21,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $283,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,622.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,054 shares of company stock valued at $945,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 1,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,617. The company has a market capitalization of $495.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.71 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

