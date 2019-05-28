Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 3,319.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,545,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after acquiring an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,389,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 834,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.47.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

