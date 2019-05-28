Version (V) Market Cap Hits $197,778.00

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Version has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Version has a total market cap of $197,778.00 and $4.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Version coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Version alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version (V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 567,908,844 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Version Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Version and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.