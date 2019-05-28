Verastem (VSTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Verastem to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.83.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 33,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Verastem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 2,376.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 1,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

