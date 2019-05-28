Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 397.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,497,390 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 4.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $333,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $219,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,128.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,502,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

