Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Position Cut by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $97,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 391,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after purchasing an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. 649,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,972. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $145.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

