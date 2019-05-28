Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
VEDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, CLSA cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.
Shares of VEDL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,432. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.
Vedanta Company Profile
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
