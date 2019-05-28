Vectura Group (VEC) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VEC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 122.86 ($1.61).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 80.05 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $531.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.