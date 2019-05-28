VE AU FLOT/ETF (FLOT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VE AU FLOT/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Shares of FLOT stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting A$25.18 ($17.86). 21,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Read More: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for VE AU FLOT/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VE AU FLOT/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.