Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Decreased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. 3,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,322. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv-holdings-decreased-by-gilbert-cook-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.