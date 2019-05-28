Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Decreased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. 3,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,322. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
