Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 2.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 177,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

