VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $120.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/vaneck-vectors-semiconductor-etf-smh-holdings-trimmed-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.