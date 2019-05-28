ValuEngine Downgrades MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) to Sell

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

